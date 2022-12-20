Nebraska Christmas weather history and extremes

HASTINGS — The mention of Christmas often invokes visions of snow cover and cold weather. However, Christmas weather in south central Nebraska certainly doesn't always ring true to this picture.

Just in the last 30 years, Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 degrees to 62 degrees!

Temperatures: According to the entire period of record, the warmest Christmas on record was 62 degrees on three occasions, 1999, 1963, 1922 and the coldest low temperature was minus 16 degrees in both 1983 and 1924.

Only 22-of-124 Christmas Days on record, 18 percent have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, but four of these have occurred in the last 11 years, including both 2020 and 2021. On the opposite end of the temperature spectrum, Christmas 1983 really stands out on the bitterly cold side of things, with a high temperature of only 7 degrees and a bone-chilling low of minus 16 degrees.

Despite how cold Christmas 1983 was, that day actually broke an unprecedented streak of seven consecutive days of below zero highs that lasted from Dec. 18-24, 1983!

Precipitation/Snowfall: In terms of active, memorable Christmas weather, there have been a few notable ones just in the past 13 years.

We are now 13 years removed from the major Christmas blizzard of 2009! This memorable storm dumped 7.8 inches of wind-whipped snow on Grand Island during the calendar day, and 9.1 inches of storm-total snow between Dec. 24-26.

Six years ago in 2016, Christmas featured extremely active weather, but it had nothing to do with snow, instead, an unusually mild and moist air mass fueled a line of strong thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Then just a few hours later during the evening, an unusually strong and long-lasting high wind event occurred, featuring at least two to three hours of sustained westerly winds frequently 30-50 mph and a peak gust of 75 mph at Central Nebraska Regional Airport! These winds caused considerable, mainly minor damage not only within Grand Island but also across much of south central Nebraska.

2021 Christmas: For the second straight year, south central Nebraska enjoyed remarkably mild and "quiet", sunny Christmas weather.

This time around, the afternoon high temperature soared to 58 degrees, tying for the fifth-warmest Christmas on record out of 124 and the warmest since 62 degrees in 1999! Fairly light westerly breezes, generally 10-17 mph, prevailed much of the day.

Prior to the afternoon warm-up, the morning was seasonably-chilly, with a low of 20 degrees. Unfortunately for snow-lovers, this was the 4th-consecutive "brown Christmas" in Grand Island, meaning less than 1 inch of snow on the ground at 6 a.m.

White Christmas Possibility: A "White Christmas" is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground at the official early-morning observation time.

As depicted, most of south central Nebraska and far north central Kansas carries between a 25-40 percent chance of having a white Christmas. Specifically in Grand Island, there have been 9 white Christmases in the past 30 years, 30 percent of the time.

The last official White Christmas was five years ago in 2017, which had four inches of snow on the ground, that had fallen on Dec. 23-24.