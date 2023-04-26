LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced they awarded over $64,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-nine distinguished students.

President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, Ryan Loeske stated, “Each year, generous donors from across the state donate to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. Our donor’s support allowed us to award fifty-nine outstanding students with academic scholarships to pursue their education and we cannot thank them enough.” He continued, “The NCF looks forward to watching these talented students continue their education and strengthen the future of the beef cattle industry.”

All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in North Platte, Thursday, June 8, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

To donate or for more information concerning the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Secretary at (402) 475-2333 or Jana Jensen, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Fundraising Coordinator at (308) 588-6299.

Local area 2023 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholars include:

Callaway

Silas Cool - $1,250 West Central / Trotter Inc. Scholarship

Cozad

Gregory Treffer - $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship

Sarah Treffer - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Elwood

Lauren Hickey - $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship

Gothenburg

Heath Keiser - $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship

Helene Keiser - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Lexington

Dalton Kunkee - $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship

Jacie Wolfinger - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Overton

Spencer Walahoski - $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship

Established in 1968, the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s mission is to advance the future of Nebraska’s Beef industry by investing in research and education programs. The Foundation’s success and its ability to endow scholarships, sponsor leadership and education programs, and assist with research and infrastructure projects has been possible only because of the support from the Nebraska cattle producers and allied industries. As the Foundation grows, expands, and moves forward in its mission to raise funds for educational and scientific activities that benefit the state’s beef producers – the board asks you to consider investing in your industry through the Foundation.