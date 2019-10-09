Elwood, Neb. – On Thursday, September 26, 2019 nearly $120,000 was raised for child brain cancer research at the Team Jack Foundation’s 7th Annual State-wide Radiothon. The day-long event was presented by The Home Agency, based in Elwood, Nebraska, and was aired on over 25 stations throughout Nebraska and beyond.
The Radiothon is a special event broadcasting stories of families affected by child brain cancer as well as those of popular figures like Rex Burkhead, Coach Jovan Dewitt, Dick Vitale, Matt Davison, Dr. Don Coulter of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and many more. The objective of the Radiothon is to not only raise research funds for child brain cancer, but to also raise awareness for the disease and the need for research funding.
This year’s Radiothon was hosted by The Home Agency in Elwood, Nebraska, population 690. Leading up to the event and throughout the day, the community came together to support the cause. The pre-kindergarten class walked down their Pennies for a Purpose donation totaling over $272 and the Gothenburg Lady Swedes Volleyball Team stopped on their way to a game with a donation of over $400. A visit from the entire K-12 Elwood Public Schools and the community-wide bake sale were other highlights of the day. In addition to their presenting sponsorship, Jim & Sharri Baldonado supplied every student at Elwood Public Schools with a Team Jack Nebraska t-shirt.
“On behalf of The Home Agency, the village of Elwood and the Baldonado family, we would like to all say thank you for letting us host the 2019 Team Jack Radiothon here in Elwood. People are still talking about it and how much fun it was. We are already talking about what we can do different next year to make it even better, as we are hoping we can host again,” said Jim Baldonado, owner, The Home Agency.
With about 90 minutes left on the air, a caller pledged to give $10,000 if an additional $10,000 could be raised prior to the radiothon’s end. The radio host, Kevin Thomas and the Foundation put out a plea on the radio and online and the phones rang non-stop. The matching $10,000 in donations was raised bumping the day’s total to over $105,000 for child brain cancer research! In the week following the radiothon, donations have continued to be made bringing the overall event total to nearly $120,000.
The fantastic result of the 2019 campaign is thanks in large part to The Home Agency, the Jim & Sharri Baldonado Family, the Elwood community and surrounding area as well as the entire state of Nebraska. Since 2013, the annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon has raised more than $530,000 for child brain cancer research.
About the Team Jack Foundation
The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for pediatric brain cancer. Childhood brain cancer affects nearly 4,600 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $6.5 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in eight research projects nationally. The Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives. For more about the Foundation and funded research, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org.
