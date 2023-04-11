LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA’s Easter Drop event utilized a helicopter for a second year and there were nearly 500 children who were registered to be a part of this unique event on Saturday, April 8.

YMCA of the Prairie CEO Riley Gruntorad said the YMCA has hosted an Easter event for the past several years and thanks to donations from the Lexington Optimist Club, the event has been free to the public.

Two years ago, the YMCA upgraded their Easter Drop event with a 60 foot tower, the event was attended by around 300 children.

Last year, the event spread its wings, to be more specific – rotors and utilized a a Eurocopter EC120B helicopter, provided by Todd Booth with Platte Valley Auto, to drop prizes onto the Lexington High School north practice field.

The event was attended by 500 children who had registered beforehand and with their families, the overall attendance was estimated to be around 1,000 people.

This year the helicopter returned with the event again being held at the LHS practice fields.

“We reached out to Todd Booth about having the event again and he said yes without hesitation. The YMCA is extremely thankful for Todd's willingness to help make this idea become a reality for a second time. We received a donation from the Optimist Club to cover part of the expenses and the Y kicked in the rest to cover the cost for prizes and candy,” Gruntorad said.

“We put a max on the free event of 500 participants, they did have to pre-register but it was free. There were enough fun items for each age group for all kids to get five items and then end with photos with the Easter bunny and a bag of candy,” Gruntorad noted.

There were 433 children who officially signed up, but he was sure a few more attended the day of event. Gruntorad said there were a “ton” of people in attendance on Saturday.

The drops were split into different age groups. The first three were infant to pre-K, K-2 and 3-5.

To coordinate the crowd, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department provided their newest grass rig for its intercom system. Sports Director Daniel Holbrook was able to speak to the whole crowd and used the siren to signal the children when they were able to start picking up their items.

For each drop, the helicopter would come in from the north and hover over the field and drop the Easter prize items. Upon hearing the siren, the children rushed the field and were able to pick up three items and then could get bags of candy from volunteers on the edge of the field.

The helicopter pilot got a test in his low level flying abilities with the stiff breeze that was blowing during the morning. Gruntorad said the wind was not bad enough that changes had to be made.

“Todd has great pilots to help navigate and they did an amazing job,” Gruntorad said.

When asked about the response from the community, Gruntorad said, “We had a lot of great feedback, many compliments on how well the event went that it was better than last year and thanking us for doing this for our community. We want to thank all who came out and had fun, it was a great morning! We hope to do the event again next year!”