Nearly 1,000 attend the 2021 Overton community block party

Editor’s Note: This article was written using information provided by Tim White

OVERTON — Nearly 1,000 people came to Overton for good food, good music and good company during the annual community block party hosted on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Like many other events, it returned after a year off in 2020 after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The barbecue contest featured seven teams from central Nebraska and the award was plaques and bragging rights for who was the best. The winner of the contest was Smoking Hot BBQ Team from Overton.

Nearly 1,000 people attended to try the ribs, brisket, chicken and beans with all of the fixins’.

The Overton High School Class of 2022 helped to serve drinks during the event while the Class of 2024 helped to beat the heat by selling ice cream and pies. The Overton Golf Course served the adult beverages.

Jeff Carlson, coordinator of the event, said they plan on hosting the event next year. The $15 entry fee is used to cover the overhead and the rest of the funds are split among other village organizations for their use.