NDOT to begin road work near Cozad on April 1

COZAD — Weather permitting, work will begin April 1 on N-21, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad has the $6,776,107.00 contract. Work includes concrete pavement repair, bridge work, culvert work, guardrail, seeding, and asphalt overlay, from Reference Post 0.00 to Reference Post 12.34. Traffic will be maintained with 11-foot lane restriction, flaggers and pilot car, and temporary traffic signals. Anticipated completion is October 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.