NDOT seeks residents input about improvements to the Cozad viaduct

COZAD — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently seeking public input for proposed improvements to the Cozad viaduct.

Informational and fact sheet packets recently hit the mailboxes of Cozad residents from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) regarding the project.

“The proposed project would repair and resurface approximately 0.24 miles of Nebraska Highway 21 (N-21), beginning about 0.05 miles north of the intersection of 2nd Street and N-21, and extending north to about 0.02 miles south of the intersection of E. 7th Street and N-21 in Cozad,” according to NDOT.

Construction may begin and end 500 feet ahead of the actual project limits to accommodate transitioning the pavement, updating guardrails, sidewalk modifications and phasing of traffic.

“The purpose of the proposed project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system, and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public, the need for this project is based on the current condition of the bridge,” per NDOT.

An estimated 5,055 vehicles per day will cross the Cozad viaduct in 2024, seven percent of those being heavy trucks, NDOT stated.

The proposed improvements would consist of bridge repairs, removing and replacing pavement, updating roadway lighting and replacing guardrails. Curb ramps and sidewalks would be reconstructed to meet ADA guidelines.

The proposed project will require NDOT to acquire additional property rights, such as, new right-of-way, control of access and permanent or temporary easements. NDOT officials will be contacting property owners affected by the project once the final design blueprint is established.

As for potential impacts, the former Cozad Seed Company, commonly known as the Old Cozad Mill, 219 E. 6th St. is a historic property and additional right-of-way and/or easements would be required to construct ADA ramps and driveway.

Bellamy Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and 100th Meridian Park are in the vicinity but not expected to be impacted.

Work on the project could start as early as the spring of 2024, with completion anticipated by fall of 2024, according to NDOT. The estimated cost of the project is around $2.6 million and would be derived from federal and state funding sources.

As for accommodation of traffic, “This project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices; however, periodic temporary closures would be required at the E. 5th Street and E. 6th Street intersections of N-21 for the repair of the viaduct,” according to NDOT.

“Additionally, a closure of E. 7th Street at the N-21 intersection would be required for the duration of the project. Pedestrian traffic near the north end of the project may be temporarily impacted by construction activities, traffic on Railroad Road would be flagged during active construction on the viaduct above the roadway,” per NDOT.

Alternate routes would be available utilizing F Street, E. 8th Street, and D Street. Traffic on N-21 would not be detoured.

“NDOT is working to develop this project in a way that minimizes inconvenience and hardships.

We are committed to improving Nebraska’s highway system and with your help we can achieve this goal,” they stated.

The public is being encouraged to make suggestions or express concerns regarding this proposed project. Comments will be collected through May 21, 2022. Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/61635.

Written comments or requests should be submitted to: Sierra Luhn, NDOT Public Involvement Specialist, P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759 sierra.luhn@nebraska.gov, 402-479-3103

For more information on this project: Gary Thayer. NDOT District 6 Enginee.r P.O. Box 1108, North Platte, NE 69103-1108 gary.thayer@nebraska.gov, 308-535-8031