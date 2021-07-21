NDA announces Cicely Batie as agency’s new assistant director

LINCOLN – Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman has announced the hiring of Cicely Batie for the position of assistant director. Batie, who has education and experience in agricultural economics, natural resources, and trade, began working at NDA in late

June.

“Cicely is a native Nebraskan, growing up on her family farm northeast of Lexington, so she understands agriculture and what the good life really means here in Nebraska,” said NDA Director

Steve Wellman. “Her experience in livestock development combined with her education in ag economics will help grow Nebraska by growing Nebraska agriculture.”

Batie recently completed her Master of Science in Agricultural Economics at the University of

Nebraska–Lincoln and wrote her thesis on Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County program which is managed by NDA. Prior to receiving her Masters’ degree, Batie worked for Senator Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. where she advised the Senator on agriculture, energy, environment, natural resources, and trade policy.