National Weather Service North Platte radiosonde launched in April recovered near Overton

OVERTON — This time it really was a weather balloon. One of the radiosondes, launched via balloon by the National Weather Service North Platte, was recovered southeast of Overton earlier this month.
According to NWS North Platte Meteorologist Darren Snively, North Platte is one of the 90 locations across the United States and its territories, along with NWS Omaha in Nebraska, that launch weather balloons twice daily, at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the daylight savings time.
Attached to these balloons is a radiosonde that sends back a signal to the office every two seconds with information about temperature, pressure, humidity and wind, derived from GPS location. The data is then used across a host of weather models, which helps weather forecasting, Snively said.
Sometimes an extra balloon is launched the afternoon before an expected severe weather event or up to four times daily if there is a potential hurricane strike on the coast.
The flights usually last two hours, with the balloons eventually popping around 100,000 feet, the radiosondes eventually fall back to earth and can be hundreds of miles away from the initial launch point, depending on the strength of the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
Each radiosonde contains information for return if they are discovered by the public.
In one case, a radiosonde from the NWS Rapids City, S.D., office was found near Stapleton, over 300 miles away. However, on a day when the winds were weak all the way up through the atmosphere, a radiosonde launched from North Platte landed on the runway right outside of the NWS office, Snively said.
The one recently returned to the office was launched during the evening of April 10 and discovered on May 5, southeast of Overton by staff from the USDA Wildlife Service.
“The data from that launch indicated nearly consistent west to northwest winds throughout the flight, and generally not that strong with a maximum speed of 55 mph,” Snively said.
Nationally, the return radiosonde rate is around 20 percent, but local numbers are much lower with only a handful returned each year, said Snively, an uptick seems to correspond to the calving, planting and harvest seasons.