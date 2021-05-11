National Weather Service North Platte radiosonde launched in April recovered near Overton

OVERTON — This time it really was a weather balloon. One of the radiosondes, launched via balloon by the National Weather Service North Platte, was recovered southeast of Overton earlier this month.

According to NWS North Platte Meteorologist Darren Snively, North Platte is one of the 90 locations across the United States and its territories, along with NWS Omaha in Nebraska, that launch weather balloons twice daily, at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the daylight savings time.

Attached to these balloons is a radiosonde that sends back a signal to the office every two seconds with information about temperature, pressure, humidity and wind, derived from GPS location. The data is then used across a host of weather models, which helps weather forecasting, Snively said.

Sometimes an extra balloon is launched the afternoon before an expected severe weather event or up to four times daily if there is a potential hurricane strike on the coast.

The flights usually last two hours, with the balloons eventually popping around 100,000 feet, the radiosondes eventually fall back to earth and can be hundreds of miles away from the initial launch point, depending on the strength of the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.