 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Mustangs take loss at home against the Broncos

  • 0

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs tipped off against the 15 and one Amherst Broncos at home on Thursday, Jan. 26.

It wasn’t the start the Mustangs had hoped for as the Broncos went up by 11 points in the first quarter.

The Broncos scored eight three-pointers in the first half that boosted them far ahead of the Mustangs.

Going into halftime, the Mustangs were down 27-44.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

During the third quarter, the Mustang defense couldn’t contain the outside shots by the Broncos. The Broncos fired up and scored five threes in the third. S-E-M scored only eight points.

With 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs had no chance of catching up to the Broncos.

Amherst was on fire from outside the arch as they made 15 threes throughout the game.

People are also reading…

S-E-M lost 45-77.

Mustang Noah Eggleston had 12 points, Creyton Line had nine, Kellon Eggleston had eight, Jayson Guthard had six and Jace Rosentreader had four.

The Mustangs traveled to Elm Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to compete in the Fort Kearny Conference against Loomis.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

FAA taking steps to make sure computer system failures don't interfere with travel again