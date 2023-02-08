HOLDREGE — On Friday, Feb. 3, the S-E-M Mustangs battled a tough Elm Creek Buffalo team in the semi-final round of the Fort Kearny Conference in Holdrege.

The Mustangs took a nice lead in the first quarter going up 19-10. Mustang Creyton Line went down due to a left knee injury with 2:36 left on the clock. Line did not enter the game again.

In the second quarter, Mustang Jace Rosentreader tipped the ball on a Buffalo three-point shot and S-E-M got the ball back. The Mustangs had back-to-back steals as they went up 22-16.

As halftime started, the Mustangs were up 27-19.

During the third quarter, S-E-M was plagued with foul trouble on defense. On the offensive end, the Mustangs couldn’t get a bucket to drop. The Buffaloes hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 33. With mere seconds on the clock, Kellon Eggleston scored taking the Mustangs up by two.

The teams went back and forth scoring threes in the fourth quarter. Mustang Rosentreader hit a two-pointer that gave the Mustangs a 40-39 lead. The score was tied at 40 with two minutes left. Mustang Jayson Guthard scored a bucket down low to push S-E-M up by two. After a Mustang timeout, they got a steal with five seconds left and scored.

S-E-M topped the Buffaloes 44-40.

Elm Creek scored eight threes and S-E-M only put in one.

Mustang Jayson Guthard had 10 points, Kellon Eggleston had nine, Rosentreader had eight, Ryan Arbuthnot and Noah Eggleston each had six and Cohen Rohde had five.

The Mustangs faced the Amherst Broncos on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Championship round in Holdrege.