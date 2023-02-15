SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs held a thrilling night of basketball against the Overton Eagles in Sumner on Friday, Feb. 10.

It was a thrilling game as the fans on both sides made it known who they wanted to win more.

Mustangs Jayson Guthard and Ryan Arbuthnot both racked up points.

For the Eagles, it was Dawsen McCarter and Eli Luther making buckets.

Right at halftime, Eagle Braden Fleishcman hit a half court three-point buzzer beater.

At the end of regulation time, the score was tied at 55 which sent the game into overtime.

It was looking as if the Eagles had a chance to pull off the win but the Mustangs pushed ahead.

The Mustangs won 66-61.

Mustang Noah Eggleston had 25 points, Kellon Eggleston had 16, Colt Schroeder and Guthard had each had six, Cohen Rohde had five and Chance Daake had four.

Eagle Dawsen McCarter had 12, Luther had 10, Alex Banzhaf had 14, Braden Fleischman had 13, Brendan McCarter had eight and Brody Fleischman had four.

With the Mustang win, this set their record at 16 and five and the Eagles are eight and 13.

The Overton Eagles travel to Gibbon on Friday, Feb. 17 with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

S-E-M Mustangs hits the road to Callaway to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.