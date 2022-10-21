Mustangs muzzle the Bulldogs in big Homecoming win

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs held their homecoming football game against the Shelton Bulldogs on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Mustangs took to their home field with a seven and zero record. S-E-M came into the match up with a squeaky clean conference record of four and zero. The standoff against the Bulldogs was their final conference game of the season.

The Bulldogs came to the Mustang field with a six and one record. Their loss was an away conference game against Red Cloud. Shelton stood third in Class D6 District 3.

Starting off the game, the Mustangs took a touchdown right into the end zone. The point after kick was good for an eight to zero lead. As the clock reached two minutes, the Mustangs were up 16 to seven. The quarter ended shortly after the Bulldogs scored.

The second quarter was great defensively for the Mustangs. After scoring another touchdown, the Mustangs had two huge tackles against the Bulldogs. Shelton ended up getting backed up the field for a third down and 30 yards to go. The Mustangs took over and the pass was caught in the end zone to a wide open Cohen Rohde. The point after kick was no good as the Mustangs went up 34 to 13.

The halftime show was started by the cheerleading squads as they performed a dance number. They announced the third and fourth grade flag football team players and the fifth and sixth grade tackle football players.

The third quarter started and the Bulldogs took one down the field for a touchdown. The Mustangs failed to get past the downs marker and the Bulldogs took over. The Bulldogs threw a pass that was picked off by Mustang Ryan Arbuthnot who took off to the end zone for a touchdown. Mustang Jayson Guthard kicked the point after to give the Mustangs a 22 point lead. The Mustangs recovered a Bulldog fumble and converted their next play for a touchdown. The Mustang point after kick was good as they were up 54 to 19.

As the Mustangs put in their non-starters, they did not reach the end zone again. The Bulldogs were able to score another touchdown and the point after kick was good with 1:15 left on the clock.

The final score in the Homecoming when for the Mustangs was 54 to 27.

S-E-M ended their season undefeated with eight straight wins.

Mustang Noah Eggleston completed 12 passes for 235 yards and had four touchdowns. Kellen Eggleston carried the ball three times for 23 yards and caught two receptions for 46 yards. Grayden Anderson had 12 carries for 23 yards. Rohde had one 44 yard reception and one touchdown.

The Mustangs start their playoff post season game on Friday, Oct. 28. The information about the playoff game was not available at time of press.