SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs held the first night of Class D2-8 Sub-Districts against the Elba Bluejays on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Sumner.

The Bluejays didn’t stand a chance against the Mustangs; they fielded a team of only six players.

S-E-M dropped three three-pointers in the first quarter and ran the score up 24 to two. The bench players were subbed in during part of the first quarter.

It was an easy second quarter for the Mustangs as they sunk 23 points to the Bluejays three.

At halftime, the Mustangs held a 42 point lead.

Mustang Chance Daake put in three buckets to boost the score even higher in the third period. S-E-M scored 16 to Elba’s eight.

In the fourth quarter, S-E-M’s Preston Beattie was on fire after sinking three shots. The Mustangs scored 12.

The S-E-M Mustangs had 11 players in total that scored in the 75-19 win.

Mustang Daake scored 11 points, Preston Beattie had nine, Greyden Anderson and Cohen Rohde each had eight, Noah Eggleston and Jace Rosentreader both had six and Isaac O’Neill had four.

Moving on to the final round, the Mustangs tipped off against Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Sumner.