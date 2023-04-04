OVERTON — On Thursday, March 30, the S-E-M Mustangs and Overton Eagles competed at the Pleasanton Invite that was held at the Overton Track complex.

Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Axtell, Brady, Central Valley, Elba Public, Overton, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Riverside, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelton Public and S-E-M were the 13 teams that competed.

The Overton lady Eagles took third place and the boys took fourth.

S-E-M lady Mustangs placed 10th and the boys took eighth.

S-E-M GIRLS

Josie Smith – 3rd in the 3200m and 5th in the 1600m

Rilyn Schledewitz – 6th in the 1600m and 5th in the 800m

Jaycelyn Hoos – 3d in discus and 9th in shot put

S-E-M BOYS Noah Eggleston – 5th in the 100m dash, 6th in the 200m dash and 4th in long jump

Kellen Eggleston – 12th in the 100m and 400m dash and 5th in long jump

Jeison Galdamez-Solis 13th in the 1600m and 14th in long jump

Darren Schroeder – 3rd in shot put and 8th in discus

EAGLE GIRLS

Adysen McCarter – 1st place in the 100m dash, 400m dash, triple jump and 2nd in the 200m dash

Ashley Florell – 5th in the 300m hurdles and 8th in the 100m dash

Gracyn Luther – 2nd in pole vault, 5th in the 100m hurdles and 6th in the 300m hurdles

Peyton Eby – 4th in the 3200m

Abby Quintana – 12th in the 800m and shot put and 14th in discus

Natalie Wood – 5th in shot put, 7th in high jump and 9th in the 400m

4x400 relay – 5th place – Florell, Eby, Wood and Luther

EAGLE BOYS

Will Kulhanek – 2nd in the 100m and 200m dash and 1st in long jump and triple jump

Gage Clifton – 15th in the 200m dash

Tripp Davenport – 17th in the 200m dash and 8th in long jump

Hayden Muirhead – 3rd in the 400m dash and 4th in high jump

Dawsen McCarter – 9th in the 400m dash and 800m and 4th in pole vault

Caleb Elfgreen – 14th in the 800m and 9th in pole vault

Wyatt Kyle – 8th in the 1600m

Brendan McCarter – 9th in long jump

Eli Luther – 15th in the 400m dash and 4th in pole vault

Max Manzo – 4th in shot put and 18th in discus

Adam Grandon – 10th in shot put and 16th in discus

Jace Jeffries – 14th in discus

4x400 relay – 4th place – Dawsen McCarter, Muirhead, Luther and Davenport

4x800 relay – 2nd place – Clifton, Manzo, Jeffries and Kyle

The Eagles and Mustangs travel to Axtell on Thursday, April 6 with events starting at 9 a.m.