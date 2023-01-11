Mustangs continue winning streak after caging the Wildcats

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs hosted the Axtell Wildcats for a night of basketball in Sumner on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Lady Mustangs came into the game with an eight and zero record. The Wildcats were four and five.

It wasn’t the start the lady Mustangs hoped for as they trailed the Wildcats until the end of the first quarter. Lady Mustang Jaycelyn Hoos drained a three-pointer to send the lady Mustangs up by two.

Mustang Mikah O’Neill forced a steal and passed the ball to Katelynn Reiter for the bucket sending the Mustang crowd up on their feet in the second quarter. S-E-M’s defensive pressure caused the Wildcats to turn the ball over back-to-back and the Mustangs scored each time.

Going into halftime, the lady Mustangs were up 27-17.

The Wildcats couldn’t tame the lady Mustang offense in the second half. Hoos fired up another three-pointer to send the Mustangs up 34-19. Mustang Taryn Arbuthnot got fouled on a lay-up and swished the free throw for the three-point play.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs defense held the Wildcats from making any buckets. S-E-M scored 11 points.

The lady Mustangs won 54-28.

Leading the Mustangs in scoring was O’Neill with 15 points, Arbutnot had nine, Allie Rohde had nine, Jaycelyn Hoos had nine, Katelynn Reiter had four and Tessa Nichols had four.

MUSTANGS

S-E-M was six and two going into the night and the Wildcats were five and four.

The Mustangs took an early lead going up 15-10.

Early in the second quarter, Mustang Kellon Eggleston scored back-to-back buckets to send S-E-M up by seven.

With 50 seconds left in the second quarter, Mustang Colt Schroeder took the charge from the Wildcat shooter. The Mustangs went up 13 points.

The score at halftime with the Mustangs ahead was 35-20.

It was a quiet second half for the Mustangs as they scored nine in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.

The Wildcats gave it their best in the second half but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Mustangs.

S-E-M took the win 55-38.

Kellon Eggleston had 22 points, Jayson Guthard had 12, Jace Rosentreader had eight, Noah Eggleston had seven, Ryan Arbuthnot had four and Cohen Rohde had two.

The S-E-M Mustangs host the Pleasanton Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 14 with the girls tipping off at 3 p.m.