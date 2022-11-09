Mustangs beat out the Bulldogs at home

SUMNER — On Friday, Nov. 4, the S-E-M Mustangs took on the Shelton Bulldogs during State playoffs.

The Mustangs previously beat the Bulldogs 54-27 at home on Oct. 20th.

It was another beat down as the Mustangs won 50-26.

Mustang Noah Eggleston completed six of 10 passes for 129 yards, threw two touchdowns, carried the ball five times for 85 yards and had five tackles.

Kellen Eggleston completed one of two passes for 16 yards, threw one touchdown, had eight carries for 70 yards, two rushing touchdowns, 18 kickoff return yards, 32 punt return yards, and eight solo tackles for two and a half yards lost.

Cohen Rohde, Ryan Arbuthnot and Maddox Jones each caught one touchdown reception. Sophomore Grayden Anderson ran in two touchdowns, had 112 rushing yards on 20 carries and 25 receiving yards.

Jayson Guthard made four point-after kicks.

S-E-M advances to the Semi-final around against Parkview Christian in Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 11 with a 2 p.m. start time.