Museum to host Holiday at the Henri

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri on December 2 and 3, 2022. The museum and gallery is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad,

Nebraska. From 5:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, December 2, the museum will be hosting an open house which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery. Refreshments will be served including desserts, coffee, and beverages. On Saturday, December 3, the museum will continue its open house from 10:00-4:00 p.m. Santa Claus will be on hand on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pam Lahr is the chairman of all of the festivities.

This year the museum will continue with its long tradition of having various groups decorating trees in individual rooms. This year, those groups include students from the Cozad School System. The FCCLA, the Cozad Student Council, Library staff, Senior Class, Cheerleaders and the FFA will all be creating decorations for the museum.

Two new exhibits will be available for viewing including recently installed displays in Robert Cozad’s office (later Robert Henri) and John Cozad’s office. They are both part of the larger exhibit called Robert Henri: From the 100th Meridian to International Fame. The museum opened a new exhibit on Nebraska regional painter Miles Maryott earlier this year. The museum’s gallery of Henri’s work will also be open for tours.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The effort to preserve Robert Henri’s legacy in Cozad started with a small group of people who saw the opportunity to bring recognition to the town that was once home to the acclaimed artist and native son, Robert Henri. This group, led by Shirley Paulsen, bought and restored the former Hendee Hotel, Henri’s boyhood home.

With local support and generous donations from Cozad and Henri family members, local and area donors from across the United States, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery’s collection continues to grow. The first Henri painting donated to the museum in 1988 was Portrait of Queen Mariana. Since then, numerous donations and loans of Henri works have been made.

In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to house the collection. Today it is home to the largest display of Robert Henri works in the world, including eighteen paintings and forty-three sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students including Marjory Ryerson, John Sloan and Ernest Fiene.

For more information about the Holiday at the Henri call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.