Multiple departments respond to field fire near Johnson Lake on Monday

Brian Neben
Lexington Clipper-Herald
JOHNSON LAKE — Just four days after a 35,000 wildfire burned its way through Gosper and Furnas counties, multiple area fire departments responded to a field fire near Johnson Lake on Monday, April 11.
Around 3:44 p.m., Elwood firefighters were dispatched to an area north of DC Express at Johnson Lake for the report of a grass fire. Ten minutes later, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged for mutual aid.
At 4:11 p.m., the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was paged as well and fire units from Farnam were put on standby.
Local farmers hurried to the scene with tractors and discs to help create breaks in the field to prevent the fire from spreading.
The fire appeared to start in the Highway 283 ditch before spreading into the field.
Gosper County, along with most of central Nebraska, was under yet another Red Flag Warning due to southerly winds blowing at 15-25 mph and gusting up to 45 mph. Relative humidity values were also just under 20 percent.
Fire units were headed back to their respective fire halls around 5:15 p.m.
The fire departments were assisted on scene by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office.
