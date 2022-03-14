Multi-acre grass fire takes place in the hills southwest of Cozad Monday morning

COZAD — The Cozad and Gothenburg fire departments had to drive up into the hills to fight a grass fire that broke out during the morning of Monday, March 14.

At 11:07 a.m., the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area in the hills south of Road 414 for the report for a grass fire. The fire itself wasn’t easy to access, as firefighters had to cross a single bridge over the Tri-County canal.

The Gothenburg fire department was paged to provide mutual aid at the scene.

Dawson County was under near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday as winds were blowing out of the north at 25-35 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity levels were in the high 20s.

The wind was spreading the fire to the south, with occasional plumes of black smoke marking the site of the fire.

The size of the area burned was not available on scene.

The fire departments were assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.