MRK truck and Honda SUV collide, one transported to hospital
LEXINGTON — One person was transported to the hospital after an MRK truck and Honda SUV collided on Friday afternoon.

At 12:08 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 11, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a location near the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Prospect Road for the report of a two vehicle accident with injuries.

On scene, a MRK Truck and Honda HR-V had collided and came to a rest on Prospect Road, west of the intersection with Plum Creek Parkway. The Honda suffered heavy damage to the driver side and air bags had been deployed.

An occupant of the Honda was transported to the Lexington Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries by the LVFD.

The Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted on scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

