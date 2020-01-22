COZAD — The Cozad Chamber of Commerce unveiled two new awards during their “Moving Businesses Forward,” banquet, which took place Friday, Jan. 15. The awards were Business of the Year and New Business of the Year.
The night put a spotlight on Cozad chamber businesses as well as those who have shown service in the community throughout the years.
“Looking ahead to 2020, the chamber sees a bright future. With a shared vision of progress and a spirit of cooperation the chamber will continue to work in concert with many men, women, businesses and organizations who work tirelessly to make our community a better place to live, work and play,” said Cozad Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse.
Outgoing chamber president Lindsay Erickson said the chamber would be presenting an additional two brand new awards this year.
The Business of the Year and the New Business of the Year would be awarded to those chamber businesses who have shown strong support for Cozad.
The 2020 Business of the Year award recipient was Rustic and Red, operated by Tammy Paulsen and Cathy Pflaster.
“The Business of the Year award is given to a business that has been a staple in the community, they have created a unique shopping experience and promoted other Cozad Chamber member businesses,” Erikson said of Rustic and Red, “This business has been a huge supporter of the Cozad community.”
Tammy Paulsen spoke after receiving the award, “We are just proud…what an amazing honor, thank you.”
The New Business of the Year had to go to a business which has only been in existence for one to three years, said Erickson. The award goes to a business which addressed a need in the Cozad community.
The 2020 New Business of the Year recipient was Double L Embroidery, operated by Jody Laird.
Double L Embroidery was brought to Cozad through the Pitch It Cozad competition held by Cozad Development Corporation in 2018.
Laird was one of the finalists in competition to operate a storefront located at 813 Meridian. She was announced as the winner on June 15, 2018.
Double L Embroidery opened its doors in October 2018 after renovations of the 100 year old building were complete.
Laird’s business centers on left chest logos for business shirts and jackets. She supplements that side of her business with gift clothing items, such as hats, t-shirts, and jackets.
The traditional Community Service Award and Distinguished Service Award were also presented during the banquet.
“The Community Service Award is given to an individual or group within the community who has, through community involvement, impacted and or inspired our community.”
The 2020 Community Service Award was presented to Dr. Tim Davis of Davis Family Dental.
“Dr. Davis actively participates in numerous community events, including United Way, Jaycees Cake Auction, Cozad Community School activities, continues to be a sponsor for several youth sports teams and area school activities and serves as a lector at Christ the King Catholic Church,” Erickson said of Davis.
Next was the Distinguished Service award which Erickson said, “is presented to an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the betterment of the community and beyond.”
The 2020 Distinguished Service Award was presented to Claude Berreckman, Jr.
Berreckman has been providing legal counsel to the community of Cozad for more than 37 years, serving in the past as the Cozad city attorney and helping those who could not afford an attorney. He has served as a coach to Cozad students as well as being involved in numerous 100th Meridian organizations.
“These outstanding award winners represent Cozad well,” Erickson said, “The heart of Cozad is its caring people and businesses. Cozad is filled to the brim with people and businesses willing to reach out to meet the needs of others. The people and businesses in this community care enough to make a difference.”
Diana Toner with the Cozad Ambassadors spoke of the work the ambassadors do inside and outside of the community. They are often the face of the 100th Meridian at community parades and other events.
After the awards were handed out, Morse introduced the 2020 Chamber Board of Directors.
The board includes, president Brian Davis, vice president Dawn Beans, Jody Laird, Jamion Aden, Clint Snider, Tammy Higgins and Dustin Favinger.
There were three new Cozad board members, Austin Boller, Waypoint Bank and Rod Baker with Edward Jones Investments.
The outgoing board members were Lindsay Erickson and Mandy Swanson.
“I would like to express my appreciation for your years of dedication to the continued success of our chamber members and for your contribution of your skills, intelligence and your work experience to helping Cozad grow and prosper,” Morse said.
Morse also noted outgoing president Erickson’s work. “Thank you to our outgoing president Lindsay for all the extra work you have done at the chamber,” Morse said, “The board and I truly appreciate all the hard work you put in for the chamber.”
Incoming president Brian Davis spoke in closing to the group, noting the work which will be done in the future and celebrating what had been done up to the present.
