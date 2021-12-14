Motorcycle battery charger cause of fire that damaged home in Lexington’s Battle Creek Court area

LEXINGTON — A motorcycle battery charger shorting out was the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the Battle Creek Court area of Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13.
At 2:56 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area north of Sandoz Elementary for the report of a possible house fire. Battle Creek Ct. is located off of 20th St., in northwest Lexington.
On scene, a fire was burning in the garage at the 1902 duplex, smoke was also seeping out of the edges of the roof all along the length of the building.
The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and they had attempted to suppress the fire with fire extinguishers, they were helped by crew members with Lacey Construction, who are building homes along Independence Ave, said LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry.
These efforts, however, were unsuccessful and the fire continued to burn in the garage.
Berry said 25 firefighters, with two fire engines, a command vehicle, air trailer and ambulance responded to the fire.
Berry said their initial action was to send two firefighters into the home to keep the fire from spreading, as other LVFD members worked to knock down the fire in the garage as quickly as possible. Their goal was to keep the fire from spreading any further into the structure.
After completion work with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal was finished, the LVFD members returned to the fire hall around 6 p.m.
However, they were called back at 8:50 p.m., when an ember from a lingering hotspot got into some insulation and began to burn. Berry said they returned with the same numbers and equipment they had in the afternoon. The crew was on scene for another two hours continuing suppression work.
Berry said he remained on scene until 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, to make sure the situation had been fully handled.
The garage at the 1902 home suffered the extent of the damage and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage as it had spread into the attic space above the structure. The adjacent home in the duplex suffered no damage, only a lingering smell of smoke, Berry said.
There were no injures associated with the fire, said Berry.
The duplex that burned was the most recent structure built in the Battle Creek Ct. area, said Berry. The Dawson County GIS website shows only the foundational slabs being in place in 2020 when new photos had been taken.
The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department, Black Hills Energy and the Nebraska Public Power District.