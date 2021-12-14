Motorcycle battery charger cause of fire that damaged home in Lexington’s Battle Creek Court area

LEXINGTON — A motorcycle battery charger shorting out was the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the Battle Creek Court area of Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13.

At 2:56 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area north of Sandoz Elementary for the report of a possible house fire. Battle Creek Ct. is located off of 20th St., in northwest Lexington.

On scene, a fire was burning in the garage at the 1902 duplex, smoke was also seeping out of the edges of the roof all along the length of the building.

The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and they had attempted to suppress the fire with fire extinguishers, they were helped by crew members with Lacey Construction, who are building homes along Independence Ave, said LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry.

These efforts, however, were unsuccessful and the fire continued to burn in the garage.

Berry said 25 firefighters, with two fire engines, a command vehicle, air trailer and ambulance responded to the fire.

