Motor vehicle homicide charges dropped against Lexington man

LEXINGTON — Motor vehicle homicide charges against a 19-year-old Lexington man have been dropped.

Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, had been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

According to the Dawson County Court, the charges against Dubon had been dropped and the case sealed earlier this month.

The last records available were Dubon’s attorney filing for a second continuance and being granted by Judge Jeffery Wightman.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4:54 a.m., the Lexington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident near the intersection of Oak and Adams streets.

Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz A. Suliman, of Lexington, deceased on the west side of Adams and a Chevrolet pickup with heavy front end damage parked south of the body.

A witness told officers she was driving south on Adams Street on her way to work. She said her speed was 35 mph, the posted speed limit, or slower.

She said she saw a Chevrolet pickup begin passing her on the right at the same time as she saw a man walking into the street. She said the pickup struck the man and continued southward until it turned west at the first available street.

Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage from a nearby apartment complex. The video showed the witness’s vehicle traveling south on Adams and the pickup following behind.

The video shows the pickup beginning to pass the witness’s vehicle, and the audio recorded the pickup accelerating, followed by a loud bang right after the acceleration.

“Based on the video it appears the Chevy pickup is traveling faster than the posted speed limit and passing a vehicle. The pickup drives into the northbound lane in order to pass the witness vehicle,” according to court documents.

Suliman died at the scene, and an autopsy was scheduled.