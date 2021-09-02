Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Dawson County

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reports that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Dawson County. At this time, there have been no positive human cases in the district. TRPHD recommends continuing to take precautions against mosquito bites by using insect repellents. August and September are when most human West Nile Virus illnesses occur.

West Nile Virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus. It is important to reduce your chance of being bitten by mosquitoes. Susan Puckett, Community Health Nurse, reminds residents of the importance to use insect repellent every time you go outdoors. Puckett says, “Just one bite can make you very ill.” She also urges caution in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active, to wear pants and light colored, long-sleeved shirts. The best insect repellents contain DEET. For those with DEET sensitivities, use IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in water, so keep the mosquito population down around your home by draining any standing water. If you have a bird bath that has water in it all the time, use mosquito dunks. The ‘dunks’ prevent the mosquito eggs from hatching, and will not affect other animals such as birds or dogs. If you are in need of dunks, please contact TRPHD at (888) 669-7154 to request some for your home, and visit our website www.trphd.org for more information. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@trpublichealth).