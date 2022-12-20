 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly Dowling named January Elk’s Student of the Month

Molly Dowling

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named as Elk’s Student of the Month for January 2023.

Molly Dowling, daughter of Mike and Chrystal Dowling, has attended Lexington Public Schools, starting with Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School and now LHS.

Dowling has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7 and is ranked third out of her class of 299 students.

Dowling noted her objective is to be, “A compassionate and dependable student looking to persue a career in nursing with an emphasis on pediatrics.”

The student activities and organizations she has been a part of include track, tennis, band, One Act, student council, Circle of Friends, FFA, FCA and National Honor Society.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Her honors and awards include Honor Roll, first place in Speech, band drum major and the Rotary Club student award.

Her community service has included Food Basket, church childcare, Awana, 2019 mission trip, Christmas Impact, Avamere prom and bell ringing for the Salvation Army.

In a letter of recommendation, LHS English teacher Jerry Buck states, “It’s my privilege to write…for Molly Dowling.”

“I have known Molly for four years and see her as a trustworthy student with an exceptional work ethic. Over my thirty five year teaching career she is one of the best when it comes to attitude, initiative and integrity. She has met challenges head on and is always looking to manage or reach her next goal.”

“Not only does she test herself with a high academic load, she is involved in many school activities. Beyond school, she is involved in the community,” Buck wrote.

“She has the respect of many at Lexington High School and without a doubt, she will earn the respect of many in her upcoming endeavors,” Buck concluded.

The Elks Student of the Month is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Nominees are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholarship.

