Missoula Children’s Theater “Red Riding Hood” coming to Lexington

The Plum Creek Community Players (PCCP) are pleased to announce the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) will be coming to Lexington Feb. 21-26 for a weeklong residency. This year’s production is “Red Riding Hood” and will be presented with MCT’s usual original plot twists and additions.

An audition for the 50-60-member cast will be held Feb. 21 starting promptly at 4 p.m. at the Lexington Middle School Auditorium. Area students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate. Those auditioning should arrive at the west door of Lexington Middle School to receive access to the auditorium no later than 3:55 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours of the audition.

A parent or guardian is asked to accompany elementary students to fill out audition forms and middle school through high school students will be asked to complete information forms as well. Those selected for the cast will need to have parental signatures on release forms that must be returned the following day.