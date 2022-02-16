Missoula Children’s Theater “Red Riding Hood” coming to Lexington

The Plum Creek Community Players (PCCP) are pleased to announce the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) will be coming to Lexington Feb. 21-26 for a weeklong residency. This year’s production is “Red Riding Hood” and will be presented with MCT’s usual original plot twists and additions.
An audition for the 50-60-member cast will be held Feb. 21 starting promptly at 4 p.m. at the Lexington Middle School Auditorium. Area students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate. Those auditioning should arrive at the west door of Lexington Middle School to receive access to the auditorium no later than 3:55 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours of the audition.
A parent or guardian is asked to accompany elementary students to fill out audition forms and middle school through high school students will be asked to complete information forms as well. Those selected for the cast will need to have parental signatures on release forms that must be returned the following day.
At the end of the audition the MCT tour directors will make their cast selection and some of those cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Cast members must clear their afternoon and evening calendars for the rest of the week in order to participate in nightly rehearsals and for the 3 p.m. performance on Feb. 26.
Even though not all auditioning will receive a part in the production, the audition is an excellent introduction to theater where participants learn beginning skills in improvisation, mime, acting and get a preview of what goes on behind the scenes of theatrical productions.
Among the roles to be case are Red Riding Hood, her three girlfriends, Little Loveable Wolf, the Hood Family, the Three Little Pigs, a woodsman, a locksmith, Ranger Rooney, the Boy Who Cried Wolf, the Wolfgang, Forest Shadows and some rascally raccoons.
No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week from 4-8:15 p.m. each day.
Red Riding Hood will be presented on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The MCT residency is presented locally by the PCCP with support from the Lexington Community Foundation and area donors and businesses.
For more information call or text Barb Bierman Batie at 308-325-2247. Please identify yourself if texting in the text.