SCOTTSBLUFF — On Tuesday, April 11, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen soccer teams faced off against a tough Scottsbluff Bearcat team.

The lady Bearcats scored early in both halves. “The girls struggled to build confidence once those goals were allowed,” said Head Coach Keith Allen.

Scottsbluff shutout the Maids as the Bearcats scored four in the first half and three in the second half.

Lexington lost zero to seven.

Maid Dulce Arredondo had seven saves at goalkeeper.

The Minutemaid JV team also struggled against the lady Bearcats. Maids lost zero to 11.

MINUTEMEN

In the opening minutes of the boys game, the Bearcats scored the first goal.

The Minutemen came back and scored twice in the first half.

In the second half, the Minutemen held the Bearcats to only one goal scored as they put three goals in.

“It was nice to have depth to the team as we were able to sub boys on to help give rest to others as fatigue set in due to the higher temps,” stated Head Coach Joel Lemus.

Lexington won five to two.

Minuteman Antonio Moro led in scoring with two goals, Alex Perez, Mario Maravilla and Jorge Zamora each had one.

Lemus said, “I think that our pace and constant passing and possession of the ball wore on the Bearcats.”

The Minuteman JV team won six to zero with scores from Jose Navarrete (3), Isai Ramirez (2) and Jose Leiva (1).

Lexington Maids and Minutemen hosted Columbus Lakeview for the first round of the Central Conference tournament on Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m.