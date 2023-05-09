LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted the number 13 seed Waverly Vikings on Saturday, May 6 at Ray Ehlers Stadium for the Class B-4 District Finals.

In the first half, the Minutemen took off on the right foot after Antonio Moro scored two minutes into the game.

“We had an early goal that I think helped ease any nerves we may have had and allowed us to take early control of the game,” Head Coach Joel Lemus stated.

Lexington freshman, Davis Garcia, scored the second goal of the game in the first half before Waverly was able to find the back of the net to settle the score at two to one.

At halftime, the Minutemen were ahead by one goal.

The Minutemen had a hard battle against a tough, athletic and physical Waverly team but that didn’t stop them from scoring two final goals in the second half as Alex Perez found the back of the net twice to seal the win.

Lexington won four to one over the Waverly Vikings to secure their trip to State.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Perez with two goals and Moro and Davis with one each.

Minuteman goalie, Erik Lopez, recorded five saves and allowed one goal.

Lemus said, “I felt that our game plan of keeping possession of the ball and letting the ball do much of the running for us paid off as we looked to tire our opponent.”

On Wednesday, May 10, the Minutemen kick off against the number 6 seeded Columbus Scotus Shamrocks at 7:30 p.m. at the Creighton Stadium in Omaha.

“We know we have a battle on our hands as they are well-coached and a disciplined group. However, I feel good about our game plan and look forward to the challenge,” commented Lemus.