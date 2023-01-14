Minutemen vs. Haymakers: Battle on the mat

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted a dual against the Cozad Haymakers on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The stands were packed as fans from both Lexington and Cozad cheered.

It was a loud and competitive night as the Minutemen led 27-3.

Minuteman Garrett Kaiser won the 106 weight class after the Haymakers had it open.

Daylen Naylor pinned Haymaker Aaron Wilson for the Minutemen win in the 113 weight class.

In the 120 pound weight class, Minuteman Jayden Thorell won by a pin over Juan Perez.

It was a close match in the 126 weight class as Haymaker Drake Hasbrouck won by decision in overtime against Gilberto Calmo.

At 132, Minuteman Daven Naylor pinned Maker Boston Irish in the third period.

Minuteman Jackson Konrad won in an eight to zero decision over Kooper Pohl in the 138 weight class.

In the 145 weight class, Haymaker Dreu White won in a seven to one decision over Cesar Cano.

At 152, Maker Brock Malcom took the win by decision over Landon Johnson.

Hayden Russman of Cozad won in a six to zero decision over Minuteman Isaac Rodriguez in the 160 weight class.

Winning in a five to four decision was Minuteman Jason Hernandez over Maker Juan Rodriguez in the 170 pound weight class.

Haymaker Isaac White won by a pin in the 182 weight class over Cayden Gibbons.

In the 195 weight class, Haymaker Eli Boryca won by a pin over Ever Ayala.

At 220, Maker Chris Ruano won in a close decision over Sebastian Dones.

The final match of the night was the 285 weight class as Minuteman Luis Castellanos faced off against Haymaker Tyree Smith. Cozad was down by six team points. In the third period, Smith got the take down on Castellanos and pinned him for the Haymaker win.

Cozad won the dual 33-30.

The Haymakers traveled to Minden for an invite on Friday, Jan. 13.

Lexington travels to Schuyler on Saturday, Jan. 14.