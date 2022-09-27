Minutemen took a one score loss against Hastings

LEXINGTON — On Friday, Sept. 23, the Minutemen couldn’t hold their lead in the face off against the Hastings Tigers.

The first quarter was quiet for both teams as it ended zero to zero.

Lexington was able to cage the Tigers in the second quarter keeping them out of the end zone. Minuteman Jase Carpenter caught a touchdown before halftime.

Coming out of halftime, the Minutemen and the Tigers stayed scoreless in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a different story as the Tigers came out and put up 14 points. Lexington didn’t give up and Carpenter added another touchdown to tie the game.

Rolling into overtime, the Minutemen gave their best to take the win but they weren’t able to keep the Tigers out of the end zone.

Lexington lost the game 14 to 21.

Minutemen quarterback Daven Naylor completed 12 passes for 164 yards and threw two touchdowns. Naylor carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards. Kaden West passed the ball six times for a total of 26 yards, carried the ball twice for eight yards, and had one tackle.

Lexington senior Carpenter had five receptions for 134 yards with the longest being 85 yards, scored two touchdowns, had three solo tackles and one interception.

On defense for the Minutemen, Levi Converse had five solo tackles and five tackle assists. Senior Levi Kopf had six tackles and four tackle assists. Landen Johnson made three solo tackles and five tackle assists.

Minutemen Hunter Lorenz, Marco Ramirez and Sebastian Dones had three quarterback hurries each.

Lexington junior Alex Mateo caught an interception.

The loss against Hastings brought Lexington’s record to zero and five for the season.

The Minutemen travel to Gering on Friday, Sept. 30.