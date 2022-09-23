Minutemen tennis wins home invite against the Patriots

LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lexington took to the courts against the Adams Central Patriots.

Minutemen varsity won nine to zero as a team.

The singles matches started first for the invite.

Lexington senior Greysen Strauss won his match eight to six over Patriot Drew Goracke.

Minuteman sophomore Noah Scherr went eight and one in his match against Adams Central Tate McIntyre.

Morgan Bailey won his match eight to zero over Patriot Carter Lipovsky.

Senior Christopher Swartz defeated Patriot Dylan Janzen eight to one.

Andres Salinas battled hard on the court against Patriot Taylor Ablott winning the match eight to five.

Lexington senior Dru Truax swung in a win over Adams Central Brandon Clement scoring eight to five.

The doubles team matches were up next.

Truax and Swartz paired up to win their match eight to one over Patriots’ Goracke and McIntyre.

The senior pair, Bailey and Salinas defeated Lipovsky and Janzen eight to two for the Minutemen win.

The third doubles pairing was Strauss and Scherr who won their match eight to two over Ablott and Clement.

The Minutemen travel to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 27.