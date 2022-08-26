Minutemen tennis serves up a big win in dual over Hastings

LEXINGTON- A sunny, Thursday afternoon for Minutemen tennis at home against the Hastings’ Tigers slammed a win for Lexington varsity.

Doubles matches were first and Lexington paired seniors Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz. The team of two dominated against the Tigers with a score of eight to zero.

Minutemen seniors Morgan Bailey and Adrian Galvan teamed up to take on Hastings winning their doubles match eight to five.

The Lexington team of senior Greysen Strauss and sophomore Noah Scherr also secured a close win of eight to six over the Tigers’.

The singles match scores put up six wins on the board for Lexington. Minuteman senior Strauss won his match eight to one. Lexington sophomore Scherr secured his eight to six win. Bailey volleyed in a score of eight to four during his match. Swartz won in his match putting up an eight to four score against Hastings. Lexington Truax beat his Tigers’ opponent with a score of eight to three. Minutemen Junior Anthony Zamudio also won his singles match with a score of eight to five.

Lexington Minutemen won the dual scoring nine to zero over the Tigers.

The Minuteman tennis team also played in a dual against Scottsbluff on Friday, Aug 26.