Minutemen take first at District Cross Country

OVERTON — Thursday, Oct. 13 was a down right windy, cold afternoon at the Overton Golf Course for B-3 and B-4 District Cross Country.

Up first, the Minutemen competed in the B-3 Districts against Gering, Seward, Scottsbluff and Schuyler.

The Minutemen maintained the lead the entire race with four runners taking the first four spots across the finish line.

Lexington won their Districts with a perfect score of 10. Coach Sam Jilka said, “Keying on a smart start and being patient, the Minutemen performed a 1-4 finish.”

Minuteman Oscar Aguado-Mendez pulled away mid race to win his second District title. Aguado-Mendez won with a time of 16:48 to repeat his 2021 District win.

Taking up the next three spots were Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Miguel Cruz and Jayden Ureste. Adame-Lopez ran a time of 17:04 to secure second place. Cruz clocked a time of 17:07 for third place. Ureste followed Cruz closely with a time of 17:08 to take fourth place.

Minuteman Kevin Prada ended with a time of 17:47 to place ninth. Also medaling was Anthony Taracena in 13th place with a time of 18:06.

“The Minutemen were disappointed with time results in the meet but are eager to improve and aim for their season best times at the State Championships in Kearney,” commented Coach Jilka.

MINUTEMAIDS

Coach Jilka stated, “The Minutemaids got out to a strong start and managed to fair decently with their performance despite strong winds at times.”

Lexington Maids took third place as a team in B-3 Districts.

Leading the pack for the Maids were Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong. Calmo clocked a time of 21:14 for seventh place. Armstrong ended the race with a time of 21:23 for eighth place. “Susana had a strong second half to her race and has utilized that skill effectively throughout the year,” said Coach Jilka.

Maid Yovana Contreras placed 15th with a time of 22:26 to help aid the Minutemaid cause. Yarely Simental was the fourth Minutemaid to complete the team scoring with a time of 22:57.

The Minutemaids earned a trip to the 2022 State Cross Country Championship in Kearney.

Lexington competes at State on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club.