OGALLALA — On Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, the Lexington Minutemen and the Gothenburg Swedes competed in the Class B District 4 Wrestling meet in Ogallala.

The Minutemen secured six wrestlers on the podium for State.

Lexington placed fourth as a team with 122 points.

At 106, Garrett Kaiser took home third place.

In the 113 weight class, Daylen Naylor took first.

Daven Naylor punched his ticket with fourth place in the 132 pound weight class.

At 145, Cesar Cano wrestled his way into third place.

Landon Johnson took home third in the 152 pound weight class.

In the 160 weight class, Jason Hernandez took fourth.

SWEDES

The Gothenburg Swedes took sixth as a team with 87 points.

In the 106 weight class, senior Abel Flores took home fourth.

At 113, Kaden Margritz placed fourth.

Tyler Trumbley punched his ticket with fourth place in the 126 pound weight class.

In the 182 weight class, Brandon Schriner took home second.

At 195, Braiden Winter placed third.

Jacob Olson placed third in the 220 pound weight class.

State Wrestling begins in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Good Luck to all the local wrestlers at State!