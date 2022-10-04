Minutemen slam in two wins over the weekend

BEATRICE — On Friday, Sept. 30, Lexington boys tennis traveled to Beatrice for a six team invite.

The Minutemen took first place at the invite.

Minuteman Greysen Strauss went three and two to take second place in his singles match.

In his two singles, Noah Scherr went three and two for third place.

Seniors Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz took first place with a five and zero record.

The two doubles team of Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas went five and zero to take first place.

OMAHA SKUTT

The Minutemen competed in the Omaha Skutt invite on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Lexington took first place with 33 points.

In number one singles, Strauss took second place with only one loss to Omaha Skutt.

Truax and Swartz took second place in their doubles matches with only one loss to Lincoln Pius.

In two singles, Scherr took second place with a loss to Omaha Skutt.

Doubles team of Salinas and Bailey went undefeated taking first place.

Three doubles team of Anthony Zamudio and Adrian Galvan with one and three on the day.

Lexington traveled to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 4.