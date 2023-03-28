LEXINGTON — On Saturday, March 25, the Lexington Minutemen hit the turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington against the South Sioux City Cardinals.

It was a chilly afternoon but that didn’t stop the Minutemen from breaking away with the win.

The first half looked solid for Lexington as Antonio Moro kicked in the first goal. The Minutemen held off the Cardinals as long as they could but nearing the end of the first half the Cardinals kicked one in.

After halftime, the score was tied again after both teams kicked in a goal.

With both teams tied at two, the game was sent into overtime.

In overtime, the Minutemen secured the win with a penalty kick from Alex Perez-Tunay.

Lexington won 3-2.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Moro, Perez-Tunay and Kenny Garcia with one goal each.

On Thursday, March 23, the Minutemen and Minutemaids kicked off against the Hastings Tigers in Hastings.

The Minutemen won the game after a slow start to finding the back of the net. Lexington went into halftime tied at zero.

Minuteman Fernando Casillas and Wilander Hernandez each scored two goals.

Lexington won four to zero.

The Minutemaids left the Tigers in the dust after scoring five goals in the first half. In the second half, both teams scored once.

The final score in the Maid win was six to one.

“The girls continue to make some nice plays and are really running the offense well,” stated Head Coach Keith Allen.

Berniece Garcia had three goals, Valeria Perez, Miriam Tercero and Kimberly Garcia-Murillo each had one.

Lexington Minutemaids competed against the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, March 28 on the road.

The Minutemen and Maids face off against the North Platte Bulldogs on Thursday, March 30 in North Platte.