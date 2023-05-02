LEXINGTON — On Monday, May 1, the Lexington Minutemen kicked off against the Gering Bulldogs at the Lexington Fieldhouse during the semi-final game of Sub-Districts.

The Minutemen scored early in the first half as Fernando Casillas found the back of the net. Lexington’s lead didn’t last long as Gering’s Uriah Ybarra tied the game at one. The Minutemen would go on to score three more goals.

With a four to one lead at halftime, the Minutemen started off quick in the second half with a goal from Casillas. Lexington shutout the Bulldogs in the second half while scoring seven goals and causing the mercy rule to kick in with 31 seconds left in regulation play.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Alex Perez (2), Casillas (2), Antonio Moro, Ezequiel Lucas-Reynoso, Jorge Zamora-Saenz, Davis Garcia, Edyn Cruz-Lima, Victor Yam-Aguilar and Angel Diaz each scored one goal.

Lexington beat Gering 11 to one.

The Minutemen took on Scottsbluff on Tuesday, May 2 in the Sub-District final at Ray Ehlers Stadium.