OMAHA — The Lexington Minutemen kicked off against the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Wednesday, May 10 in the quarterfinal round of the Class B State Soccer tournament at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

It was a warm evening as the crowd filled the stadium seats to cheer on their respective teams.

Lexington found the back of the net within the first four minutes as senior Antonio Moro snuck in the first goal with the assist from Edin Lima-Miranda.

Minuteman Fernando Casillas scored on a corner shot with 15 minutes left in the first half as Lexington led two to zero.

With nine and a half minutes left in the first half, Lexington’s Alex Perez scored his 14th goal of the season to take a three to zero lead.

There was one minute left on the clock before halftime when the Shamrock senior, Trenton Cielocha, found the back of the net.

Lexington led three to one at halftime.

In the second half, Lexington had many looks at the goal but weren’t able to score.

Shamrocks’ Cielocha scored the only goal in the second half with 13 minutes remaining in regulation play.

The second half turned more physical as Columbus’ Landen Neville was given a warning in the 77th minute and shortly after, Shamrock Maclain Bailey, received a warning in the 80th minute.

Lexington won, three to two, to advance on to the semi-final round.

Minuteman goalie, Erik Lopez, allowed two goals and had five saves.

On Saturday, May 13, the Minutemen head back to Omaha to take on the number three seeded Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks at Creighton University in Morrison Stadium at 7:30 p.m.