GRETNA — In the season opener, the Lexington Minutemen soccer team faced off against the Gretna Dragons on Friday, March 17.

The first half of the game didn’t start in favor of the Minutemen as the Dragons scored two goals.

During the second half, Minuteman Fernando Casillas scored the only goal for Lexington with the assist from Kenny Morales-Juarez. Gretna put one more score on the board.

Lexington lost the opener one to three.

The Minutemen played on Tuesday, March 21 against York at home.