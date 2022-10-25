Minutemen get clawed by the Bearcats

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Scottsbluff Bearcats for a night of Homecoming football on Friday, Oct. 21.

Although the Minutemen had the ball for 54 plays, they couldn’t get past the Bearcat defense to put more touchdowns in the end zone.

The Bearcats dominated the field offensively with 401 rushing yards as the Minutemen only had 60 yards.

A major part in the Minuteman loss was their struggle on their offensive line. The Bearcats were stronger and faster off the line as they had two sacks on Lexington for 13 yards lost. The Bearcats had six players with quarterback hurries for a team total of 10.

The Minutemen had a tough first half of the game with only one touchdown as the Bearcats racked up 42 points.

As the second half started, the Minutemen came out and scored a touchdown. The Bearcats put up their own touchdown in the third.

The fourth quarter had the Bearcats shutting the Minutemen out of the end zone. The Minutemen gave their best effort to keep the Bearcats from scoring again but those efforts fell short as the Bearcats made one final touchdown.

Minuteman Daven Naylor completed 10 passes for 125 yards, threw two interceptions, rushed for 36 yards on four carries, one fumble and had three tackles. Jase Carpenter scored one touchdown, carried the ball four times for 69 yards, two punt returns for 21 yards and kicked three punts for 100 yards. Jacksen Conrad caught one touchdown, had 39 punt return yards, four solo tackles and five receptions for 44 yards.

Lexington lost their district Homecoming game 14 to 55.

The Minutemen fell to zero and eight on their season.