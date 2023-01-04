 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minutemen fight hard against the Hastings Tigers

LEXINGTON — During round two of the Lexington Holiday Tournament, the Minutemen faced off against the Hastings Tigers on Friday, Dec. 30 in Lexington.

The Tigers came out hot in the first quarter scoring 22 points as the Minutemen had 11.

It was a slow second quarter on both sides of the ball as Lexington put up nine and held the Tigers to eight points.

After halftime, the Minutemen outscored the Tigers ten to five in the third. Lexington put the pressure on the Tigers who led by five as the quarter ended.

The fourth quarter was tough for the Minutemen as they gave their best to catch up to the Tigers. Hastings put up 19 points and the Minutemen had 11.

Lexington lost the battle 41-54.

Greysen Strauss scored 14 points, Daud Daud had nine, Dru Truax and Isaiah Ellingson each had six, Kaden West had four and Jante Miller had two.

The Minutemen travel to Hastings on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a 4:15 p.m. tip-off.

