LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, May 2, the Lexington Minutemen hosted the Sub-District final against the Scottsbluff Bearcats at Ray Ehlers Stadium.

The Minutemen came out strong with goals from Antonio Moro and Fernando Casillas to give Lexington a two to zero lead.

After the halftime break, the Bearcats came out and tied it up at two with goals from Kellon Harris and Braden Anderson.

Lexington finished the game with three more goals to seal the win.

The Minutemen won five to two.

Scoring for the Minutemen were Moro with two goals, Casillas, Jorge Zamora-Saenz and Jose Leiva with one goal each.

Minuteman goalie, Erik Lopez, recorded five saves and allowed two goals scored.

Lexington faces the Waverly Vikings on Saturday, May 6 at 12 p.m. for the Class B-4 District Final at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.