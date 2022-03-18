Minutemen drop first match of year to Papillion-LaVista Titans

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen’s opening soccer game of the year was marked by a couple of firsts. It was the first game under new soccer coach, Joel Lemus and it was the first time a Class A school from the Omaha metro visited Lexington.

Lexington faced off against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans on Thursday, March 17.

"Lexington Minutemen Fútbol faced class A Papillion-LaVista South Titans on our home city fields. Papio South had a fast start to the game scoring early on in the match. While Lexington was able to match the score at 1-1, by halftime the score was 3-1. Lexington seemed to catch a spark in the second half, but it simply wasn't enough to overcome a slow start to the match. Scoring for the Minutemen were 10th grader Alexander Perez-Tunay, assist from 12th grader Ernesto Vargas. The second goal was off a deflected shot and put back in by 12th grader Diego Martinez-Maravilla. Shot attempt total was 19-18 in favor of Papio South," said Lexington Boys Soccer Head Coach Joel Lemus

The Titans were the first on the board at 38:44, Lexington scored their first goal at 24:59. The Titans followed this with two goals at 9:49 and 2:51.

The score after the first half was 3-1.

Lexington was the first on the board during the second half at 20:00 and tightened the score, but the Titans secured their win with a final goal at 4:29.

The final score was 4-2 in favor of the Titans.

The Minutemen start 0-1 on the season. For their next game they travel to Omaha for the SkyHawk Boys Varsity Soccer Opening Quad and face off against Omaha Westside on Friday at 5 p.m. This will be Westside’s first game of the season.

The winner will play the winner of the Skutt Catholic and Grenta game on Saturday at 11 p.m. at Skutt Catholic.