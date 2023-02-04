LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Lexington Minutemen hosted the Broken Bow Indians for a battle on the court.

The Minutemen took a four point lead in the first quarter over the Indians.

It was a huge second quarter for the Minutemen as they fired up four three-pointers and scored 22 points. The Indians weren’t far behind as they scored 16.

Although Lexington was ahead, the Indians made six threes in the first half.

Going into halftime, the Minutemen were up 32-22.

Lexington came out hot in the third quarter putting up 14 points and holding the Indians to eight.

In the fourth quarter, the Minutemen were up by 16. Lexington put in their bench players and Carlos Martinez scored a three that fired up the bench and crowd.

The Minutemen pulled off the win 68-47.

Lexington scored seven three-pointers.

Minuteman Greysen Strauss had 21 points, Jase Carpenter had 10, Dru Truax had nine, Kaden West and Daud Daud had eight and Jante Miller had four.

On the road, the Minutemen faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 3 and then on Saturday, Feb. 4 they host Aurora with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.