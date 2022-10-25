Minutemen Cross Country team are back to back State Champions

KEARNEY — Friday, Oct. 21, was a beautiful fall day for the State Cross Country meet at the Kearney Country Club as runners from all across the state gave their best efforts at the final showdown.

Lexington competed in the Class B State finals.

With pure determination, the Minutemen took first place for the second year in a row. For the first time in school history, the Minutemen medaled four runners in the top 10.

Taking the lead and placing second was Minuteman senior Jayden Ureste with a time of 16:28. “Jayden bolted to the lead of the Class B race for the first 3,000 meters. Though he was passed at the two mile mark, he continued to maintain his aggressive stride and it was significant for the team’s success,” commented Coach Jilka.

Minuteman Lazaro Adame placed 9th with a time of 16:49. Oscar Aguado took 7th place with a time of 16:45. Coach Jilka stated, “Oscar has been a significant feature of Lexington Cross Country with his creative mind and free spirit to connect with teammates.” Miguel Cruz ran his best race with a time of 16:44 to take 5th place. Kevin Parada took 20th place with a time of 17:29 and Anthony Taracena ran a time of 17:58 and took 34th place.

The Minutemen seniors were part of the 2019 and 2020 State Runner Ups and two State titles in 2021 and now 2022.

“The boys overcame some adversity throughout the season and were always willing to work to make positive situations happen. Coach Monroy and I are very proud of what they accomplished. We appreciate all the fans that came to cheer on the kids and be so supportive,” said Coach Jilka.

Minutemaid Susana Calmo led the girls’ team across the course. Calmo ran a personal best time of 20:47 to place 15th and took home a State medal. Coach Sam Jilka said, “Susana ran a very aggressive race and continued to get stronger as the race continued. She is very deserving of her success.”

“As Maddy gains more confidence and consistency in her racing, she will be a runner to contend with,” stated Coach Jilka. Maid Maddy Armstrong placed 25th with a time of 21:36. Maid Yovana Contreras ran a time of 22:41 to place 43rd, Yarely Simental placed 47th with a time of 22:57 and Parrhesia Converse placed 62nd with a time of 24:00.

The Minutemaids placed eighth as a team out of 12 teams.

Congratulations to all the Minutemaid and Minutemen runners on their 2022 season.