JOHNSON LAKE — On Friday, May 5, the Lexington Minutemen hosted the Central Conference Golf tournament at the Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake.

Adams Central, Aurora, Crete, Columbus Lakeview, Northwest, Schuyler, Seward and York were the other schools that competed.

York took first as a team with 293 points, Columbus Lakeview placed second with 316 and Aurora took home third with 324.

The Lexington Minutemen placed eighth with 370.

Noah Scherr swung in a score of 85 for 22nd place.

Braden Bender had a score of 93 for 34th place.

Christopher Swartz placed 36th with a score of 95.

Adrian Galvan hit a score of 97 for 37th place.

Josiah Adams took home 45th with a score of 116.

Lexington travels to Axtell on Thursday, May 11 with a tee-off time of 8:30 a.m. Then, the Minutemen travel to Sidney for Class B Districts on Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m.