SCHUYLER — The Lexington Minutemen and Minutemaids traveled to Schuyler on Tuesday, May 2 for the Central Conference track meet.

With a team score of 94, the Minutemen took the runner-up title. The Maids took eighth with 21 points.

MINUTEMEN

Morgan Bailey placed seventh in pole vault.

Greysen Strauss placed first in high jump.

Dru Truax got fourth in the 400m dash.

Quentin Moss placed fourth in the 200m dash and sixth in the 100m dash.

Luis Castellanos took seventh in shot put and first in discus.

Miguel Castellanos took eighth in shot put and 18th in discus.

Silvestre Vargas placed 18th in shot put and 21st in discus.

Caleb Dowling took 12th in triple jump, eighth in long jump and seventh in the 100m dash.

Jase Carpenter got 15th in long jump.

Edson Rocha took 14th in the 400m dash.

Christian Burton placed 14th in the 300m hurdles and seventh in the 110m hurdles.

Lazaro Adame took first in the 3200m run and second in the 1600m run.

Oscar Aguado placed first in the 1600m run and second in the 800m.

Rogelio Garcia took seventh in the 800m.

Alexes Rodriguez landed in eighth in the 800m.

Ian Salazar-Molina got second in the 3200m run.

Miguel Cruz placed fourth in the 3200m run and sixth in the 1600m run.

4x100 relay – 3rd place – Truax, Dowling, Moss and Carpenter

4x400 relay – 2nd place – Aguado, Moss, Adame and Truax

4x800 relay – 5th place – Garcia, Rodriguez, Martinez and Rocha

MINUTEMAIDS

Susana Calmo placed fourth in the 3200m and 1600m run.

Yarely Simental got ninth in the 1600m run and 13th in the 400m dash.

Farrhesi Converse took 13th in the 1600m run and 14th in the 400m dash.

Reese Kuecker took third in triple jump.

Kalli Sutton placed 15th in shot put, fifth in discus and fourth in pole vault.

Abbi Sutton got sixth in discus.

Mady Wolfe placed fifth in triple jump, 10th in long jump and seventh in the 100m dash.

Neveah Sauer took eighth in triple jump and 18th in long jump.

Hadlie Wolf took 17th in shot put and 21st in discus.

Kianna Clouse got 20th in shot put.

Naomi Arias placed 16th in the 300m hurdles.

Jessica Hovie took 11th in the 400m dash.

4x100 relay – 7th place – Kuecker, Hovie, Sauer and Wolfe

The Maids and Minutemen take to the track for B-6 Districts on Tuesday, May 9 in Ogallala with field events starting at 9:30 a.m. central time and 12 p.m. central time for running events.