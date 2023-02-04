LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted their B-6 District Bowling meet at the Strike and Spare Bowling Alley on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Arapahoe, Southern Valley and the Ogallala Indians were a part of the District meet.

On the girls side, the Arapahoe lady Warriors took home first place with a total pinball of 2,669. The Lexington Minutemaids were District Runner-ups with 2,502.

For the Minutemaids, Daisy Gomez, Margarita Lucero and Shaylee Lux qualified for the girls State individual meet.

Arapahoe’s Lauren Moore was the District Champion with a 532 series. Courtney Edison from Arapahoe placed second with a 474 series.

MINUTEMEN

The Lexington Minutemen team brought home first place with a total pinball of 3,180. The Runner-ups were the Ogallala Indians.

For the Minutemen, Morgan Bailey reined District Champion with a 522 series. Lexington’s Ricardo Keith took second place with a 502 series.

Lexington’s team of Bailey, Keith, Adrian Galvan, Kenneth Garcia, Chayse Nelson, Christopher Swartz and Jonah Bryan are headed to State in Lincoln.

Minutemen Bailey, Keith, Nelson and Garcia also qualified for the State individual meet.

The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen head to Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the Class B State tournament at Sun Valley Lanes.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the singles Class B tournament will be held in Lincoln at Sun Valley Lanes.