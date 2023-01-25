Minutemen beat out Schuyler in conference game

LEXINGTON — On Monday, Jan. 23, the Lexington Minutemen hosted the first round of the Central Conference tournament against the Schuyler Warriors.

The first quarter started out hot for the Minutemen as they went up 15 to six.

During the second quarter, Minuteman Daud Daud made a key three-pointer with mere seconds left on the clock to push Lexington up by 14 at halftime.

After the break, Lexington came out gunning for the win as they scored 14 points in the third quarter. The Warriors gave their best effort to make a comeback but they couldn’t close the gap on the Minutemen.

In the fourth quarter, the Minutemen were up by 22 points. Within the last few minutes of the game, Lexington put in their bench players.

The Minutemen won 60-45.

Greysen Strauss and Dru Truax led the Minutemen in scoring with 16 points each. Daud had 13, Kaden West had 10 and Isaiah Ellingson had four.

Lexington hit the road to face number one seed Crete on Tuesday, Jan. 24.